Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,262 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $137.14 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

