Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 248 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.18.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $196.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.39 and a 12 month high of $202.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

