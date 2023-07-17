Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) vs. ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Head to Head Review

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group Worldwide has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crane NXT and ARC Group Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00 ARC Group Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Crane NXT currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Crane NXT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than ARC Group Worldwide.

This table compares Crane NXT and ARC Group Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.95 $401.10 million $6.50 8.68 ARC Group Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ARC Group Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and ARC Group Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% ARC Group Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane NXT beats ARC Group Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

