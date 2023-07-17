Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,814,204.58 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,420,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,600,835.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $553.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.49 and a 200 day moving average of $458.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

