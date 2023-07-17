Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.0222 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $142.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 182.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

