Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3573 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

SLVO stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

