Critical Review: Polaris Northstar Capital (RSCZF) & The Competition

Polaris Northstar Capital (OTCMKTS:RSCZF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,198 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Polaris Northstar Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris Northstar Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Northstar Capital N/A N/A -0.12 Polaris Northstar Capital Competitors $207.41 million -$8.17 million 4.39

Polaris Northstar Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Polaris Northstar Capital. Polaris Northstar Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Northstar Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris Northstar Capital Competitors 1048 4484 5838 93 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polaris Northstar Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 81.40%. Given Polaris Northstar Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris Northstar Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris Northstar Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Northstar Capital N/A N/A N/A Polaris Northstar Capital Competitors 368.71% 7.57% 4.86%

Summary

Polaris Northstar Capital rivals beat Polaris Northstar Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Polaris Northstar Capital Company Profile

Polaris Northstar Capital Corp., formerly known as, Global Care Capital Inc., is a venture capital and a private equity firm. It is specializing in investments in seed/startup; early stage and mid tier companies; buyout; mezzanine, private and public or undervalued assets; and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing. It also provides consulting; corporate administration and finance; marketing; and investor relations services to the companies operating in the resource sector. The firm prefers to invest in technology with a focus on blockchain, crypto mining, biotechnology, healthcare, responsible energy creation, infrastructure, technology, environment, social and governance, carbon-neutral, air and water pollution, waste management, water usage, natural resource, medical marijuana, pharma sector, exploration and mining sector with a focus on hard rock minerals, precious metals, rare-earth minerals, oil, gas, water and renewable energy markets. It prefers to invest in the companies which are headquartered in Canada and United States. It prefers to have majority stakes in its portfolio companies. It generally exits by making portfolio companies go public. Polaris Northstar Capital Corp. was founded in September, 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

