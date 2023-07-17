Critical Review: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 11.29% 17.74% 6.42% Avid Technology 10.68% -28.67% 14.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.28 billion 2.86 $650.20 million $2.33 26.04 Avid Technology $417.41 million 2.81 $55.24 million $0.99 26.99

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 1 7 1 3.00 Avid Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $68.82, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Avid Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Bluedoor, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S1 and dock line audio control surface; S4 and S6 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various maintenance contracts and support services; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

