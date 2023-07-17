CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.18. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

CSP Increases Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.