CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.