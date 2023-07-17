Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $240.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $247.40. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

