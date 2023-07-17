Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.25 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.41 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.49 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

