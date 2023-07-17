Desjardins Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$27.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.