Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

DM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Desktop Metal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

