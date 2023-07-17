Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.73 and its 200 day moving average is $327.18. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.