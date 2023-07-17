DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CAO Sells $90,360.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erik Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.