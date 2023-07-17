DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $6,358,572.96 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DraftKings Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.