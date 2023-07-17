Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,222 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

