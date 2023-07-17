Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,222 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.
Salesforce Price Performance
NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
