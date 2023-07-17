Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $449.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.