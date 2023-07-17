Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,548 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $214.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.54. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

