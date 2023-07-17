Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,108 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.03 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.