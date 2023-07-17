Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $188.33 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

