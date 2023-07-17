Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,175 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BAC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

