Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $607.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

