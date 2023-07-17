Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.80.

EXP opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $188.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

