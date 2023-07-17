Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXP. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

