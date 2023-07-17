Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $325,290.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

