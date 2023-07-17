Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

