EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EnerSys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

