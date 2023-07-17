EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $518,840.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,018,398.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $261,380.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of ESMT opened at $19.07 on Monday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Further Reading

