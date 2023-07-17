Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.