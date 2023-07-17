Financial Comparison: Alpha Cognition (ACOGF) and Its Peers

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) is one of 7,990 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Cognition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alpha Cognition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A -$12.11 million -1.36 Alpha Cognition Competitors $6.00 billion $451.35 million -49.07

Alpha Cognition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha Cognition Competitors 4384 23939 30125 618 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Cognition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpha Cognition currently has a consensus target price of C$3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,276.15%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 889.41%. Given Alpha Cognition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A -744.96% -234.17% Alpha Cognition Competitors -1,474.88% -313.80% -27.60%

Summary

Alpha Cognition competitors beat Alpha Cognition on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.