Financial Comparison: Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) versus The Competition

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) is one of 380 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medivir AB (publ) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 336 1318 3738 25 2.64

Medivir AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 95.63%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -9,405.31% -241.59% -21.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $111.74 million -$12.13 million 30.49

Medivir AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

