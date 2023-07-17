Financial Review: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) & Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) and Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Medexus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.44, suggesting a potential upside of 694.75%. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 119.44%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Medexus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 1.81 -$233.66 million ($3.41) -0.42 Medexus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medexus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -294.74% N/A -85.49% Medexus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Medexus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. The company's products portfolio also includes Cuvposa, a glycopyrrolate oral solution; Naproxen, a Pediapharm naproxen suspension; Otixal, ciprofloxacin and flucinolone acetonide; Trispan, a triamcinolone hexacetonide injectable suspension; and Treosulfan, a bifunctional alkylating agent for use as part of a conditioning treatment for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, it offers over the counter products comprising Nyda, a topical revolutionary treatment indicated for the eradication of head lice; Relaxa, an osmotic laxative to treat occasional constipation in adults; Oralvisc to reduce joint pain and enhance joint function in osteoarthritis of the knee; Tricovel tablets with Biogenina to reduce hair shedding due to Telogen Eflluvium; and Calcia Calcium and vitamin D products. The company was formerly known as Pediapharm Inc. and changed its name to Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2018. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Bolton, Canada.

