First Community (FCCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

First Community Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

