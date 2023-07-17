FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $526.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. Research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Conrad Yiu bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.