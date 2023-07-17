FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $288.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.46.

FLT stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.28 and its 200-day moving average is $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

