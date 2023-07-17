Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $363,120.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $363,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Flywire Price Performance
FLYW opened at $32.73 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 1.11.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
