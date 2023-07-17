Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 236 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $354.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $355.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

