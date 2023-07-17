Fosun International Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,005,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,859,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.2 %

UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.