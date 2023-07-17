G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.69. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.