G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
G. Willi-Food International Price Performance
NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.69. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.91.
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G. Willi-Food International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.