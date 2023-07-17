Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

