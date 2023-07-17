General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

