Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Geospace Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.33. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
