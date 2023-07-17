GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

