Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after acquiring an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.19 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

