Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $197,343.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glaukos Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $79.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

