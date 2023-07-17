Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $70.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

