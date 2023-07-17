Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 15,809 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,518,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

