Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,826 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $35,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

ATVI stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

